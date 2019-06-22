Mona Skenjane to her hubby: I soldier on because you love me so

Mona Skenjana (neé Monyane) has been brave in sharing her healing journey publicly after the loss of her second daughter and as she celebrated Father's Day, she penned a heartwarming thank you note for her husband, Khulu Skenjana, whom she says has been her pillar of strength.

The actors lost their second born child in 2017, just seven days after Mona gave birth to her and Mona has been sharing her healing journey, in the hope she can help other women heal as well.

She thanked her hubby for sticking with her through the emotional rollercoaster.

"My love, we have seen life you and I shem! Yhu, the greatest part of this journey is the importance of sticking together, healing both individually and as a couple. I love you with every part of me and I am so grateful that I am able to share my life with you as your wife and the mother of your children," she began.