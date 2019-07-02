TshisaLIVE

Msaki on 'celeb culture': Celebs are treated in a vile, evil & hypocritical way!

02 July 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Musician, Msaki has shared her views on the industry.
Musician, Msaki has shared her views on the industry.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Award-nominated newcomer songstress Msaki has some strong views on what she's termed a "problematic celebrity culture," which has stemmed from the treatment she's seen celebrities receive since bursting into the spotlight.

The Fetch Your Life singer said she was disappointed at what society has normalised when it comes to celebrity culture. 

"The concept of celebrity culture is problematic," Msaki said on social media. 

"How essentially ordinary humans, who are celebrated for whatever reason (usually being gifted in something and or working very hard) are treated by others is the most vile, evil, hypocritical, graceless way of dealing with another human... That has become normalised in pop culture media, social media and our conversations."

Msaki who is one of the most in-demand vocalists in the industry at the moment explained that celebrities were subjected to "heartless" and "over-familiar" behaviour from total strangers and were often unable to fully express who they are due to the fear of the constant audience.

Read the rest of the statement below and some of her interactions with her followers on the matter.

AKA: Maybe Twitter isn’t the place to engage one another or have discussions

Is it Supa Mega or Sage Mega?
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Moss' running makes 'Uyajola' fans forget about their Jub Jub blues

Dude was sprinting so hard he could have given Caster competition.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Lil Nas came out on the last day of Pride Month

The 'Old Town Road' rapper dropped the "rainbow bomb" on Twitter and tweeps couldn't be more proud!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ!

So ... when did UJ start offering medicine as a qualification?
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X