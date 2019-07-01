Lil Nas came out on the last day of Pride Month
Now the net is flipping out over his “genius” move ...
Lil Nas closed Pride Month with a bang and topped Twitter trends across the globe after he revealed that he is gay.
The Old Town Road rapper decided to come out as Pride Month wrapped up, and not only did he leave the streets shook, he also gained respect and was applauded for the way he went about it.
Lil Nas asked his fans to listen closely to one of his songs, in which he apparently reveals he won't hide his sexuality because he doesn't want to regret it when he's old.
He also asked them to analyse his album artwork, which features a rainbow (mostly used to symbolise pride in being part of the LBGTQI+ community).
some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ— nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019
Tweeps claimed that, "traditionally", fans of country music weren't welcoming of black people in the genre and reacted the same way to gay people.
This is one of the reasons Lil Nas, a successful black, gay country artist/rapper is as unique as a unicorn.
The streets applauded Lil Nas for being strategic about opening up about his sexuality. Why? Because the hitmaker first released his music, which was streamed and bought like crazy. Then he sold out performance venues and only after he secured his bag, did he come out publicly.
Needless to say, tweeps have decided to stan!
two things country music dont like:— Jai (@KxngDa) July 1, 2019
black people & gay people
Lil Nas X: pic.twitter.com/wLFtRXryp6
Lol Lil nas comes out as gay the last day of Pride and now all the homophobes mad that they streamed “Old Town Road” pic.twitter.com/Iv1dOMxhvt— Guy (@guyntoti1) July 1, 2019
lil nas x collecting his coin after creating "old town road" as a strategy to snatch millions of streams from homophobes before ultimately ending them by coming out on the last day of pride month pic.twitter.com/6PfCjOjo4n— jordan (@jordanpheard) July 1, 2019
Straight homophobes when they find out lil nas x was gay all along and they jammed tf out of his music pic.twitter.com/OrrEALYS3e— sadbutmadder (@loliamajoke) July 1, 2019
Niggas when they found out Lil nas x was gay pic.twitter.com/eXWGTPI2Gr— DaYTiMe™ (@Sanni_inc) July 1, 2019
How every homophobic straight guy looked when they found out Lil Nas X is gay pic.twitter.com/OZnvxQ23ZG— rachael (@mwamchii) July 1, 2019
Lil nas had homophobes singing “I’m gonna ride till I cant no more” the wheeze I let out pic.twitter.com/KQG2cZ9Aum— , (@astazxc) July 1, 2019