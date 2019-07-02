Nasty C slams older generation: Y’all are responsible for this sh*t
It is unclear which "old" people or who's parents pissed off rapper Nasty C but when he decided to blow off some steam, the rapper didn't hold anything back as he told his previous generation to pull up their socks and do better.
The rapper ranted on Twitter in a series of tweets where he explained that he thinks the generation before his messed up the youngins and don't seem to know how to rectify the issue.
His tweets seem to have been inspired by the suicide and cyberbullying discussions that dominated the TL over the weekend.
"Generation before mine let their kids bully others on the internet and push them to commit suicide. The generation before mine made up excuses for not being on social media even if it meant leaving their kids on here against a bunch of hateful ppl and no guidance or protection," he began.
Nasty went on to add that there were a couple of factors that went into explaining how the generation before his is solely responsible for the "messed up" state of the current crop of young people.
Including the "fact" that according to the rapper, the previous generation did (and are still doing) a horrible job at parenting.
Generation before mine thinks small talk in the car otw to dropping their kids off is being in their kids lives. Generation before mine acts like they don’t know that the internet is a huge part of their kids’ lives. The streets is a huge part of their kids lives.— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
Nasty C slammed this older generation for getting rid of corporal punishment, letting their children control them and not caring enough to educate themselves about social media, among other things.
"Stop pointing fingers at the damned. The problem is the ones that damned them. Y’all responsible for this shit coz y’all not paying attention!"
Read the rest of the fiery thread below.
Generation before mine acts like they don’t know that their kids only get up to no good when they’re not around. Like they don’t know that if they showed face @ their kids’ schools/ social pages & corners where their kids carve their character, they could save them— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
Generation before mine stopped whooping their kids. Went easy on them like they deserve it. 👎🏽— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
Generation before mine let’s the lives that THEY brought into this world boss them around. Lol. Sad.— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
Generation before mine got soft. & without knowing, made it so much harder for their kids to survive/ love themselves/ be their own person. Their kids are either bullies coz that gets them cred’ / victims coz they’re alone or fuckin pawns coz they want validation— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
Generation before mine won’t even see this coz they not here. They rather watch the news & know all about politics & old ass politicians that’ll be gone in 20 years. But they can’t get on Twitter & at least TRY to understand this fucked Up generation that’s gonna be LEADING— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019
A clear sign that the generation before mine is SLACKING. they let the culture of calling each other “Brother / Sister” DIE WITH THEM... today we call each other “Bitch, Hoe, Nigga, Dog.....” and that’s FINE???!!!!? Lmao. Y’all a joke— ＺＵＬＵ ＭＡＮ ＷＩＴＨ ＳＯＭＥ ＰＯＷＥＲ (@Nasty_CSA) June 30, 2019