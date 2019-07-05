TshisaLIVE

Here are 5 reasons Mzansi loves Linda Mtoba so much

05 July 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Linda Mtoba is a fave for many on social media.
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba infected the social media streets with an overwhelming feeling of  broodiness when she announced that she and her hubby are expecting their first child.

Her surprise announcement not only left Mzansi happy for the couple, but resulted in Linda occupying three different spots on the Twitter trends list, proving that love for the actress runs really deep on these streets.

In sharing their congratulatory messages, fans of the actress also gave reasons they were so happy for "Mrs Husband" to add "Mrs Mommy" to her titles.

We looked at some of the reasons. Here are the top five.

• Linda is one of the most "drama-free" celebs in Mzansi.

• Sis minds her own, goes on amazing ice cream dates and loves her hubby.

• She's a great actress.

• Her Instagram is well curated and she takes the dopest pics.

• Linda looks good in anything ... she's quite a flame!

'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy!

Ncaw! Linda and Steven are expecting!
1 day ago

Linda and her hubby, Steven Meyer, tied the knot in 2017 and have been on honeymoon ever since.

The pair have taken romantic holidays, and Linda's fans have been stanning a husband who takes great pictures of his wifey and ensures her bridal glow never dies.

Mzansi loves their Linda!

