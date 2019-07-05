Here's what happened when Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo last traded shade

The exchange came after months, no, years of throwing subliminals at each other.

In fact, it started around two years ago, when Sizwe alleged that Vusi had stolen his tweets and was making money off his ideas.

In one instance, Sizwe weighed in on a taxi strike and suggested, among other things, that taxi drivers should formalise their industry by starting their own dealerships and offering insurance. He pointed out that doing so could cut out the middleman, building more wealth for taxi owners and the country. Siz got a few retweets from Vusi for the ideas.

Vusi then took to Instagram Live, where Sizwe claimed he preached Sizwe's sermon as if it was his own.

A fuming Sizwe took to Twitter to claim Vusi had "posted my entire thread as his thoughts".

Vusi fiercely denied these claims and although he didn’t mention any names, uploaded a video on Twitter saying those who had issues with him could call him instead of acting "like a little girl".

Sizwe pulled out receipts to "prove" he had come up with the ideas, but Vusi still denied the claims.

He later apologised for his "little girl" comment and for offending women.