Here's what happened when Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo last traded shade

05 July 2019 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Sizwe Dhlomo, left, got into a heated twar with Vusi Thembekwayo over a fake timepiece this week.
Image: Sizwe Dhlomo/Jim Spellman/Getty Images /Vusi Thembekwayo/Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

When Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo got into a spicy exchange on Twitter this week, many social media users felt a serious case of déjà vu.

The pair dominated timelines this week after Vusi posted a picture of a watch, intending to flex, only for Sizwe to claim it was "fake".

Vusi deleted the snap and later posted about "trolling tendencies" and how it reflected badly on people's parents.

Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again!

Tax-bracket Twitter is always litty when there's a twar ...
1 day ago

The exchange came after months, no, years of throwing subliminals at each other.

In fact, it started around two years ago, when Sizwe alleged that Vusi had stolen his tweets and was making money off his ideas.

In one instance, Sizwe weighed in on a taxi strike and suggested, among other things, that taxi drivers should formalise their industry by starting their own dealerships and offering insurance. He pointed out that doing so could cut out the middleman, building more wealth for taxi owners and the country. Siz got a few retweets from Vusi for the ideas.

Vusi then took to Instagram Live, where Sizwe claimed he preached Sizwe's sermon as if it was his own.

A fuming Sizwe took to Twitter to claim Vusi had "posted my entire thread as his thoughts".

Vusi fiercely denied these claims and although he didn’t mention any names, uploaded a video on Twitter saying those who had issues with him could call him instead of acting "like a little girl".

Sizwe pulled out receipts to "prove" he had come up with the ideas, but Vusi still denied the claims.

He later apologised for his "little girl" comment and for offending women.

