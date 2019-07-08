Gay vs straight men - who's a bigger danger to society? asks Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on how she feels way safer around gay men than straight men, opening up a heated discussion on her TL as people gave their two cents on the matter.

The poet, who is popular for igniting debates about topics often seen as "taboo", explained that straight or heterosexual men were the most dangerous species on Earth and that compared to gay men were more of a threat.

"I love that I can walk around in my Zodwa Wabantu swag around gay men and feel safe even with only sellotape covering my coochie. We will still drink and be merry tsala!" she said.