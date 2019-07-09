Euphonik to DJ Fresh: They are trying to break you down
As the dispute between DJ Fresh and SABC continues, the radio host's long-time friend Euphonik has offered some words of advice and encouragement.
Fresh was taken off air at Metro FM last month after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that the DJ used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".
Sunday World reported over the weekend that after receiving a letter from the SABC telling him of their decision and his need to apologise on air, Fresh allegedly wrote back through his lawyers and refused. They added that Fresh's team had allegedly given the SABC an ultimatum that he be reinstated immediately.
DJ Fresh hit back at the claims through a statement issued on Monday night and said he had offered an apology two weeks ago. He added that one of the stumbling blocks in the dispute was the broadcaster keeping him off air for longer than the two weeks initially decided on.
Euphonik took to social media to offer Fresh his support and encouragement.
In a Twitter post addressed to Fresh, Euphonik said Fresh's enemies were trying to break him down, but would not win.
"They think they're breaking you down but don't realise they are only making you stronger," he wrote.
.@DJFreshSA They think they're breaking you down but don't realise they are only making you stronger. 💪🏾— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) July 8, 2019
Euphonik was joined by hundreds of fans who offered their support to Fresh.
The radio DJ was grateful for the messages but also warned those who had "exposed" those allegedly to blame for the fiasco to "rise above cyber-bullying and 'lynchings'".
"Bomz, I fully appreciate the love and support! But please let’s rise above cyber-bullying and 'lynchings'! We can be bigger than that and still arrive where we need to!" he told one follower.
Fresh also laughed at suggestions he may resign after being reinstated at Metro FM.