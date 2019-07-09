TshisaLIVE

Forget black tax, peer pressure could trip up Skeem Saam's Kwaito

09 July 2019 - 10:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Clement Maosa plays the role of Kwaito on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Clement Maosa's Instagram

He may have had the whole of Mzansi in tears with his emotional graduation speech but Skeem Saam's Kwaito still felt like the biggest loser when his bestie got a car as a graduation gift.

Now everyone is talking about Thabo "Tbose" Maputla's new car and Kwaito suddenly feels under pressure to buy a car.

The man is already a breadwinner at home and just wants to make his parents proud. 

He confessed that he felt sad when Thabo got a car.

"I thought about it the whole weekend and thought maybe I should buy myself a car on credit," he admitted.

Luckily, he had a change of mind and decided against it... for now.

"I realised that I'm not Tbose or Kat. They have no idea what burdens I have to carry. So I have decided to pay my debts off this year, especially Mama's hospital bills."

He faced another crisis when Ma wasn't paid the right amount for overtime, putting more financial pressure on him.

Fans of the show were heartbroken at Kwaito's load and filled the timelines with memes and messages encouraging him to not get into debt to keep up with his friends.

