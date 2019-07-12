IN MEMES | Somizi is back and his show is giving fans LIFE!
Living the Dream with Somizi is back with a serious bang!
Somizi and his inner circle (Mohale, TT, Palesa and others) came prepared to knock out the sometimes negative reviews they received last season, and if the first episode is anything to go by, this season will be one for the books.
There were many talking points in the first episode and many things that seemed to grab viewers' attention. Chief among them being that TT was back ...
*pauses for dramatic effect and applause from tweeps who cried last season at his absence*
Also, Mohale's confidence has grown in leaps and bounds. Tweeps couldn't believe how "talkative" he was.
Then viewers couldn't get over how cute Palesa (Somizi's baby mama) and Somizi's co-parenting relationship was. The pair have the co-parenting steez on lockdown.
It also seems this season will expose fans and newcomers to things Somizi revealed in his 2017 book.
Here are some of the top reactions below:
#LTDWSomizi ... This season will be a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/7ZNHeEiunL— Beko Simnikiwe (@beko_simnikiwe) July 11, 2019
Confidence ya Mohale this season 🤗 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/mDt6YDI5U4— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) July 11, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi Mohale can talk😳 pic.twitter.com/mdBXLAkmH6— Fifi (@fifiliciouz) July 11, 2019
Somizi is back yessss💪 #livingthedreamwithsomizi at list Mohale is talking in this season thank you pic.twitter.com/sIX0DqgwSK— 💚YANDA💜SOBHAYI💛 (@YandaSobhayi) July 11, 2019
Palesa and Somizi's co - parenting thingy is so cute #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/uZFkBGVUu3— ThaBae (@LeendaThando) July 11, 2019
I really missed Somizi 😂😂😂😂😂#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/dEkPIOwvu2— Feather Nation ❤ (@Katle_goo) July 11, 2019
I pray to have a great relationship with the mother of my child one day. Palesa & Somizi are actually cute 🥰 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/sCdXctD9Ph— 10 000 (@LethuNdhlela) July 11, 2019
If you read Somizi’s book you will know who is the ex his talking about #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/QKd9catTSd— Lesego (@TSedirwa) July 11, 2019
Mara Mzansi people and sekgoa, Mohale said why not TT, I watched this episode Saturday and I knew few would miss understood #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/9d1L8AdAgN— Lesego (@TSedirwa) July 11, 2019
... So if they both pay the same amount of lobola to respective families, then there's no need for lobola Mos?! 🤔🤔#livingthedreamwithsomizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/cjrxGxV9IK— Shadi B (@shadisofla) July 11, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi ... Thursdays will never be the same, my Fave is in the Building. pic.twitter.com/ZGuQnQW6Rk— Beko Simnikiwe (@beko_simnikiwe) July 11, 2019