TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Somizi is back and his show is giving fans LIFE!

12 July 2019 - 08:15 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Somizi Mhlongo's reality show is back and fans are loving it.
Somizi Mhlongo's reality show is back and fans are loving it.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Living the Dream with Somizi is back with a serious bang!

Somizi and his inner circle (Mohale, TT, Palesa and others) came prepared to knock out the sometimes negative reviews they received last season, and if the first episode is anything to go by, this season will be one for the books.

There were many talking points in the first episode and many things that seemed to grab viewers' attention. Chief among them being that TT was back ... 

*pauses for dramatic effect and applause from tweeps who cried last season at his absence*

Also, Mohale's confidence has grown in leaps and bounds. Tweeps couldn't believe how "talkative" he was.

Then viewers couldn't get over how cute Palesa (Somizi's baby mama) and Somizi's co-parenting relationship was. The pair have the co-parenting steez on lockdown.

It also seems this season will expose fans and newcomers to things Somizi revealed in his 2017 book.

Here are some of the top reactions below:

MORE

Phat Joe pulled from radio 'until further notice' after 'homophobic' comments

Phat Joe has been taken off air indefinitely.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Why all the fuss? DJ Fresh is worth his weight in gold in SA radio

He's really one of the friendliest celebs Mzansi has... and that's why his fans don't mind changing the frequency to follow him wherever he goes
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills

Mihlali can't even afford to breathe in the wrong direction because she'll most likely find herself on the trends list...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Jay-Z joins weed business as chief brand strategist

Billionaire rapper and former drug dealer Jay-Z is joining the fast-growing cannabis industry, taking a role with California company Caliva as a ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'She messed up the film' - Khanyi Mbau on Beyoncé's The Lion King role TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi divided over 'unhappy' AKA and Zinhle snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 top celebs and politicians that have thrown their weight behind DJ Fresh TshisaLIVE
  5. First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X