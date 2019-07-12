IN MEMES | Somizi is back and his show is giving fans LIFE!

Living the Dream with Somizi is back with a serious bang!

Somizi and his inner circle (Mohale, TT, Palesa and others) came prepared to knock out the sometimes negative reviews they received last season, and if the first episode is anything to go by, this season will be one for the books.

There were many talking points in the first episode and many things that seemed to grab viewers' attention. Chief among them being that TT was back ...

*pauses for dramatic effect and applause from tweeps who cried last season at his absence*

Also, Mohale's confidence has grown in leaps and bounds. Tweeps couldn't believe how "talkative" he was.

Then viewers couldn't get over how cute Palesa (Somizi's baby mama) and Somizi's co-parenting relationship was. The pair have the co-parenting steez on lockdown.

It also seems this season will expose fans and newcomers to things Somizi revealed in his 2017 book.

Here are some of the top reactions below: