Lorcia Cooper's new role on The Queen is 'ground-breaking'

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lorcia said she was humbled to be joining the show and said that it was breaking ground for other coloured actors.

"I think after my Safta speech, it has been incredible to see the movement of the industry and more coloured actors getting such roles. It is breaking ground and I could not be happier. It has been incredible to work on such an amazing production with such great talent. I am so grateful to the Fergusons for this opportunity."

Lorcia won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Saftas for her role on Lockdown and dedicated the award to coloured people. She started her acceptance speech by calling out “Awe, ma se kind. Awe, ma se kind" to highlight stereotypes around coloured people.

Lorcia said she prepared for the role by putting herself in the character's shoes and trying to understand the world through Cordelia's eyes.

"In everything I do, I try to honour the story. It is not about me, it is about what the audience expect from me. Cordelia is different to the roles I have played before. She is shady. She is feisty. She is strong and independent."

"I want people to see a bit of themselves in her and appreciate it."