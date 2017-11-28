IN MEMES: Lockdown fans 'can't deal' with Tyson's pregnancy bombshell
Mzansi Magic's Lockdown once again cemented its place as one of the most dramatic series in South Africa on Monday, leaving fans in shock with the announcement that one of its most popular characters Tyson was pregnant.
Tyson, played by actress Lorcia Cooper, has gone through the most including abuse and heartbreak. As fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions with the character, they were left dumbfounded after it was revealed that Tyson fell pregnant while behind bars.
It was too much for fans who filled social media with messages and memes:
Mara why must Tyson be pregnant #lockdown #LockdownS2 hai man iss too much pic.twitter.com/boz5vpYxBV— B o b o (@boitumelolefine) November 27, 2017
This episode was a lot 🔥— PASSO (@Passeks) November 27, 2017
Tyson is pregnant 💔💔
Beauty could be dead 🙌🏾👌🏾
Slender is a savior 🤣💕
Njabulo kept Monde on solitary confinement 😭😭
All in ONE episode. #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/bMGbvo39ks
#LockDownS2— Bonelwa is the Name♡ (@OhSnapItsBonelz) November 27, 2017
Tyson is Meagan.
She's got a Nice name😊
But she's pregnant 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/SlJeSXvrdK
Oh snap Tyson is pregnant #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/YCLtpZadM4— VOOV:Uncle2Renda🇿🇦 (@Ndivhu_M_) November 27, 2017
Tyson is pregnant 😭 #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/tiTOjrAvU7— Cornrow Kourt👑 (@Kotinii_) November 27, 2017
Tyson' 💔😭😭😩😩— #thebusinessofacting (@connie_chiume) November 27, 2017
#LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/bDd1bKdZKl
The whole Tyson is pregnant.#LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/sAEB1lXWIl— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) November 27, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in September, Lorcia said that she took on the role of Tyson after a three-year acting hiatus because she wanted to show her acting abilities in a different role to those fans may have expected from her. She had previously played the role of Charmaine Jacobs on e.tv series Backstage.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE