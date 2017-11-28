TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Lockdown fans 'can't deal' with Tyson's pregnancy bombshell

28 November 2017 - 09:36 By TshisaLIVE
Lorcia Cooper plays the role of Tyson on Lockdown.
Lorcia Cooper plays the role of Tyson on Lockdown.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi Magic's Lockdown once again cemented its place as one of the most dramatic series in South Africa on Monday, leaving fans in shock with the announcement that one of its most popular characters Tyson was pregnant.

Tyson, played by actress Lorcia Cooper, has gone through the most including abuse and heartbreak. As fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions with the character, they were left dumbfounded after it was revealed that Tyson fell pregnant while behind bars.

It was too much for fans who filled social media with messages and memes: 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in September, Lorcia said that she took on the role of Tyson after a three-year acting hiatus because she wanted to show her acting abilities in a different role to those fans may have expected from her. She had previously played the role of Charmaine Jacobs on e.tv series Backstage.

'It's different this time,' says Mshoza on traditional wedding

Mshoza is enjoying newly-wedded bliss and everything that comes with being a new makoti (bride) after she traditionally tied the knot to her beau ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Ayanda to release new Sfiso Ncwane single on anniversary of his death

A new single from late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane is set to be released on the anniversary of the musician's death next week, with his wife and team ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: 'Is this even real?'

The news of being crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in Las Vegas is still setting in for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The 22-year-old beat over 90 ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

I just want to focus on my music, says Fifi Cooper on Ambitiouz court interdict

Rapper Fifi Cooper has responded to a court ruling in favour of Ambitiouz Entertainment, which in part prevents her from performing any music that ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Let me live, says Psyfo on moving on from Hulisani

Music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya has responded to fans who have criticised him for moving on from TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe TshisaLIVE
  2. 7 things you need to know about Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  4. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X