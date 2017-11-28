IN MEMES: Lockdown fans 'can't deal' with Tyson's pregnancy bombshell

Mzansi Magic's Lockdown once again cemented its place as one of the most dramatic series in South Africa on Monday, leaving fans in shock with the announcement that one of its most popular characters Tyson was pregnant.

Tyson, played by actress Lorcia Cooper, has gone through the most including abuse and heartbreak. As fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions with the character, they were left dumbfounded after it was revealed that Tyson fell pregnant while behind bars.

It was too much for fans who filled social media with messages and memes: