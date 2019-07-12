TshisaLIVE

Moja Love apologises, takes the 'blame' for Zodwa Wabantu's 'homophobic' slurs

The channel apologised unreservedly, but it seems the show will go on

12 July 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Moja Love has apologised to viewers for Zodwa Wabantu's comments.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Moja Love has responded to calls for Zodwa Wabantu's reality show to be pulled from the channel after the star allegedly made several “homophobic” slurs on the show.

In the latest episode of Zodwa Uncensored, Zodwa allegedly made comments about gay people being too dramatic and "forgetting that they don't have vaginas".

In a statement released on Thursday, the channel apologised to the LGBTQI+ community for Zodwa’s “regrettable” comments and said it does not condone any form of discrimination through sexuality, religion, gender and culture.

Moja Love further claimed that Zodwa is regretful about the comments she made.

 “The views expressed by Zodwa are regrettable and she commits to learning,” the statement said.

The channel took responsibility and admitted to an oversight on its part.

"We convey our sincere and profound regret ... We have placed internal measures to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. Our channel talent will be given the proper tools and guidelines to enable them to understand the various dynamics that make up our society.”

A day before the statement was released, Zodwa sang a different tune when speaking to TshisaLIVE.

"People must remember that it's a reality show, my reality show. If I have been treated badly by gay people I will call them out on their behaviour, and that doesn't mean I'm against the whole community," she said at the time.

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu: Petition won't get them anywhere - I'm no homophobe

"If I have been treated badly by gay people I will call them out on their behaviour and that doesn't mean I'm against the whole community," Zodwa ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa's comments were slammed by LGBTQI+ rights organisation Iranti, which called for a meeting with Zodwa and the producers of the show to "discuss the harmful impacts the episode may have on LGBTQI+ people".

Moja Love stated that it was now working with Iranti to help remedy the situation and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read the full statement below.

