SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

Veteran musician Johnny Clegg has died at the age of 66.

Clegg's family confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday night that the Impi hitmaker had died.

His manager of 30 years, Roddy Quin, said that Clegg died "with his family at home" on Tuesday afternoon. He also confirmed that the singer-songwriter's death was linked to his pancreatic cancer, which first occurred in 2015.

"It's extremely tough for [his family] and we ask for the media and the public to respect them and their privacy at this time," said Quin in a brief telephonic interview.

"For everyone, it's devastating," he added.

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons, Jesse and Jaron.

Clegg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and has spoken about the effect the disease had on his outlook on life.

In 2017 the legendary musician said “living on a sentence” made him appreciate everything in his life more, including precious moments with his family and friends.