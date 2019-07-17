8 things you might not know about late music icon Johnny Clegg

"One day when you wake up I will have to say goodbye," sang Johnny Clegg in Cruel, Crazy Beautiful World, a track he wrote for his son, Jesse, in 1990.

Sadly, that day has come — the musical icon, passionate philanthropist and anti-apartheid activist passed away on Tuesday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Here are some things you might not know about Clegg, who, for four decades, enthralled local and international audiences with his incredible music and energetic stage performances:

1. CLEGG WAS AN SA ICON, BUT HE WASN'T BORN IN MZANSI

Clegg was born in Bacup, England, in 1953. He immigrated to South Africa when he was seven years old.