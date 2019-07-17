From Anele Mdoda to Mmusi Maimane, big names react to Johnny Clegg's death
Even in death, Johnny Clegg has united South Africans as they flood social media platforms to convey heartfelt condolences to his family and share memories of him.
His manager, Roddy Quin, told TshisaLIVE that Cleggg died of pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed in 2015.
Politicians and entertainment industry colleagues have remembered him as a unifying voice, with Quin relating how Clegg was often arrested by apartheid police for his association with black people.
TV host Pearl Thusi said Asimbonanga is her ultimate favourite Clegg song.
From Anele Mdoda to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, this is what entertainers and politicians had to say about Clegg.
Pearl Thusi - 'I love your song, Asimbonanga'
John Kani - 'We will always remember you'
Farewell my friend. We will always remember you. Johnny Clegg Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾🎚🇿🇦— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 16, 2019
L-Tido - 'RIP, legend'
Rip to the Legend Johnny clegg 🙏🏽 thank you for your major contribution to our industry 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Oj7D8Squro— #16 (@L_Tido) July 16, 2019
Anele Mdoda - 'He is ours, we are his'
Post your pictures with Johnny Clegg. Tell us all your stories of your first time, your last time...you favorite time. The song that made you propose, your karaoke song, your family song, All of it. He is ours and we are his. Love to the family. What a loan you have gave us.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 16, 2019
Bantu Holomisa - 'You were a true example of an ideal SA'
SA musician Johnny clegg has died https://t.co/zpxiNT3nfP via @eNCA Johnny u played your innings with distinction mfowethu . You were the mirror of how we should live together in SA. Ambassodor par excellency . Bon voyage . My condolences. RIP Johnny. pic.twitter.com/EFpMxpXSdw— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 16, 2019
Zweli Mbhele - 'Heaven could not wait'
WHAT. A. DAY. 💔— Zweli Mbhele 🇿🇦 (@TheZweli) July 16, 2019
I am HEARTBROKEN. One of the most genuine and heartwarming people I have ever met.
Rest In Peace Johnny Clegg. Heaven couldn't wait for you ❤️
Black Coffee - 'Death be not proud'
Death be not be proud.....RIP to the Real Legend @johnnyclegg— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 16, 2019
What a loss 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/dubTICpuci
Patricia de Lille - 'An anthropologist and cultural legend'
Johnny Clegg was an anthropologist and cultural legend who transcended race to shine a bright ray of light and hope from apartheid South Africa. Condolences to family. Thank you for sharing Johnny with us. pic.twitter.com/Z0GRReYJEp— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 16, 2019
Poppy Ntshongwana - 'You are loved and revered'
Rest In Peace, Johnny Clegg. You are loved and revered. Thank you for being a musical and cultural unifier. ❤️🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/06zD0zuSwG— Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) July 16, 2019
Soweto Gospel Choir - 'You were an icon and true South African'
SGC is devastated at the passing of Johnny Clegg. An music icon and a true South African. We shall miss him with all our hearts. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/I9ZDPH6FqH— Soweto Gospel Choir (@Sowetogospel) July 16, 2019
Mmusi Maimane - 'Our true ambassador'
I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Johnny Clegg.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 16, 2019
A true legend and one of our greatest ambassadors. He wrote our SA story when our country was at its worst and at its best.
I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/m2WP8T8xqh