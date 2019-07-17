From Anele Mdoda to Mmusi Maimane, big names react to Johnny Clegg's death

Even in death, Johnny Clegg has united South Africans as they flood social media platforms to convey heartfelt condolences to his family and share memories of him.

His manager, Roddy Quin, told TshisaLIVE that Cleggg died of pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed in 2015.

Politicians and entertainment industry colleagues have remembered him as a unifying voice, with Quin relating how Clegg was often arrested by apartheid police for his association with black people.

TV host Pearl Thusi said Asimbonanga is her ultimate favourite Clegg song.

From Anele Mdoda to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, this is what entertainers and politicians had to say about Clegg.

Pearl Thusi - 'I love your song, Asimbonanga'