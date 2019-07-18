TshisaLIVE

AKA shuts down Emtee's trolls: Stop treating this father of two like a child

18 July 2019 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper AKA has asked people to treat Emtee like a grown up.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA's big brother mode was on 100 on Wednesday when what was supposed to be an innocent Q&A session between fans and Emtee turned into an ambush of insulting questions. He jumped to Emtee's defence.

Emtee has had many of these social media Q&A sessions across different platforms. He has explained that he does this so his real fans get a chance to hear his thoughts on whatever they wish to know about him. However, on Wednesday, the Q&A  was turned into a mocking session. Which even saw the rapper announce a break from Twitter until further notice.

"I’m dropping a song in a week or 2. Not tweeting till then. Peace," Emtee tweeted.

AKA and Emtee have always had a solid relationship and Emtee has mentioned several times that he looks up to the Touch My Blood musician. So when AKA kept getting tagged and realised it was because people kept asking Emtee if he would agree to be signed under AKA, he felt the need to step in.

AKA shut down tweeps for treating Emtee like a child who is incapable of making his own decisions. He said enough was enough, Emtee is a father of two after all.

"Y’all need to stop treating this man with kids like he’s a child. Enough," he said.

After Supa Mega tweeted, other tweeps started calling each other out for being mean to the rapper.

See their tweets below.

