Lerato Sengadi on living without HHP: I dread the 24th every single month
Lerato Sengadi has opened up about how hard it is to face the 24th of each month, as the date reminds her of how long she's had to live without Jabba, the love of her life.
On Wednesday, Lerato took to social media to post a nostalgic video featuring her and Jabba, and detailed the hardships of life without the one person she wanted to spend forever with.
"Today marks nine months. I dread the 24th every single month. It reminds me that I’m doing this life thing without you. Every day is a reminder of that actually and it f**ken sucks! But I'm grateful to have been loved by you and to have loved you until your last breath and beyond," she wrote.
Jabba took his life in 2018 after a lengthy battle with depression.
Lerato added that she's most grateful for the memories she and Jabba created together and that in the 10 years they spent together, she got a unique opportunity to drink from Jabba's "well of wisdom".
"Even tho you would drive me nuts sometimes I wouldn't trade it for anything! We taught each other so much. To have been by your side almost 24/7 for ten years has opened me up to a well of wisdom and magic. I carry that with me for all my days on this earth and into the next lifetime," she wrote.
Watch the cute video featuring the pair below.
