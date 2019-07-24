TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu ain't a fan of squads... Here's why she's a solo rider!

24 July 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu only trusts one person and that person is Zodwa Wabantu.
Zodwa Wabantu's decision to be a solo rider can be traced back to her hustling youth days and even though the socialite now leads a lifestyle that typically comes with an entourage, she's content with being a solo rider.

The entertainer has explained that one of the things that has kept her in the spotlight is the fact that she knows that squads don't work for everybody.

As her fame increases, Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she decided a long time ago that she would only trust herself and might extend that to her son, but that's about it.

"I only trust Zodwa Wabantu. When it was hard, I was there for me and now that it has gotten easier I am still here for me. I learnt a long time ago that trusting yourself is the best thing you can do for yourself. I'm not gonna change that, especially not now. In a fake industry like this and where people are always ready to sell you out. I love everyone but I roll alone," she said.

This is not the first time Zodwa has made it clear that she's not interested in squads and such. A while back she sent a stinging message to those "so-called friends" who come to her for help and then gossip behind her back before.

At the time, she had heard about a few of her "friends" gossiping about her.

Sis did not mince her words when she told those people to stop spreading rumours about her.  

"To all the people that I help around the country, I don’t have friends. To the 'so-called friends'... those who come to me when they need me and those who don’t have a place to stay or money... Please stop spreading rumours that I think too much of myself and that my flats are filthy."

And just incase they forgot, she took to Instagram to remind them!

