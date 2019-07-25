TshisaLIVE

Masechaba Ndlovu is back on radio & Twitter is here for it!

25 July 2019 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Masechaba Ndlovu will be a guest presenter on SAfm in August.
Masechaba Ndlovu will be a guest presenter on SAfm in August.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Social media erupted in celebration on Wednesday after it was announced that  Masechaba Ndlovu is returning to radio, on SAfm.

Granted, it seems the gig isn't permanent, and Masechaba will only be on the station for the duration of women's month, but tweeps are still excited to have her back on the airwaves.

Masechaba's Metro FM contract was not renewed earlier this year, with speculation rife that the station's bosses weren't impressed with the way she handled a controversial Babes Wodumo interview. In it, she confronted Babes about abuse allegations. 

The media personality took to Twitter to share the news and her gratitude to have the opportunity.

"I am deeply honoured to be joining the SAfm radio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task. I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa," she tweeted.

Masechaba will be leading conversations around women's issues in August and her followers can't think of a better fit for the job. She will take over the 3pm to 6pm slot as a guest presenter for the entire month. 

Soon after Masechaba bagged her BET gig, she told TshisaLIVE that she's a huge believer in there being a perfect time for everything.

"I never see a loss as a loss, I always see it as a change in direction. I am not perturbed by change. I believe that when you are gifted, which everyone is, in some way or the other, it is just about tuning in and listening to your inner voice, and letting it guide you. So I don't have fear or reservations about the direction that my career is taking."

It seems Masechaba's CEO (aka God) has gone and done the things, and Twitter is thrilled for her. Here are some of the reactions.

MORE

Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview

"She got called out because those were her words not mine"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Masechaba Ndlovu has no fear about the future: God is my CEO

How could you fear the future when God's in the driving seat?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Masechaba Ndlovu on being sexually abused: I was 9 & he molested me

"For two-three days he held me hostage and he basically sexually abused me," Masechaba said
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Masechaba Ndlovu on hosting The Big Secret: They trust me

On The Big Secret, Masechaba Ndlovu is in her element!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang claps back after tweeps tell her not to swear: I don’t care, I’m human TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  4. All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are' TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X