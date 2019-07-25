Masechaba Ndlovu is back on radio & Twitter is here for it!

Social media erupted in celebration on Wednesday after it was announced that Masechaba Ndlovu is returning to radio, on SAfm.

Granted, it seems the gig isn't permanent, and Masechaba will only be on the station for the duration of women's month, but tweeps are still excited to have her back on the airwaves.

Masechaba's Metro FM contract was not renewed earlier this year, with speculation rife that the station's bosses weren't impressed with the way she handled a controversial Babes Wodumo interview. In it, she confronted Babes about abuse allegations.

The media personality took to Twitter to share the news and her gratitude to have the opportunity.

"I am deeply honoured to be joining the SAfm radio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task. I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa," she tweeted.

Masechaba will be leading conversations around women's issues in August and her followers can't think of a better fit for the job. She will take over the 3pm to 6pm slot as a guest presenter for the entire month.