Masechaba Ndlovu is back on radio & Twitter is here for it!
Social media erupted in celebration on Wednesday after it was announced that Masechaba Ndlovu is returning to radio, on SAfm.
Granted, it seems the gig isn't permanent, and Masechaba will only be on the station for the duration of women's month, but tweeps are still excited to have her back on the airwaves.
Masechaba's Metro FM contract was not renewed earlier this year, with speculation rife that the station's bosses weren't impressed with the way she handled a controversial Babes Wodumo interview. In it, she confronted Babes about abuse allegations.
The media personality took to Twitter to share the news and her gratitude to have the opportunity.
"I am deeply honoured to be joining the SAfm radio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task. I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa," she tweeted.
Masechaba will be leading conversations around women's issues in August and her followers can't think of a better fit for the job. She will take over the 3pm to 6pm slot as a guest presenter for the entire month.
I am deeply honoured to be joining the @SAfmRadio family. It is a privilege to be entrusted with such an enormous task. I intend to serve honestly and wholeheartedly. Thank you SABC and thank you South Africa.✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#SAfmWomensMonth#SheIsPower
Soon after Masechaba bagged her BET gig, she told TshisaLIVE that she's a huge believer in there being a perfect time for everything.
"I never see a loss as a loss, I always see it as a change in direction. I am not perturbed by change. I believe that when you are gifted, which everyone is, in some way or the other, it is just about tuning in and listening to your inner voice, and letting it guide you. So I don't have fear or reservations about the direction that my career is taking."
It seems Masechaba's CEO (aka God) has gone and done the things, and Twitter is thrilled for her. Here are some of the reactions.
When I saw that Masechaba is back on radio i was so happy i was so happy kanti my happiness was short lived because is only a guest presenter fir the month of August since is women's month, we need a strong voice like Masechaba on radio everyday ever month.— 🇿🇦 (@Imsollyntuli) July 24, 2019
