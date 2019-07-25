Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me'
Musician and make-up mogul Rihanna set Twitter on fire when she shared a picture of a little girl who looks so much like her she could be her sister, or even the daughter she never knew she had.
She is not the only one shocked by the likeness. Snoop Dogg asked Riri on her Instagram: "When did you have a baby." Actor Priyanka Chopra was just as stunned, saying: "Wow?! Wow indeed."
Meanwhile, Tyra Banks wants help to find the youngster.