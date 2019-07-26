IN MEMES | Somizi's life makes tweeps want their own 'SomG'

Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show has been leaving viewers feeling like they could all do with a friend, a bae or just a body who at least cooks, spoils or entertains like the Metro FM personality. And this week was no different.

Somgaga's show gives fans an all-access pass into the busy life of the choreographer. In this season particularly, fans have got to see more of Somzi and Mohale Motaung's relationship. Tweeps are loving the "more mature" Mohale, who seems to have outgrown his "shy" nature, after complaints in the previous season.

It may have something to do with his own pursuit of an acting career, but whatever the reason, fans love it. Even more than Mohale's sudden love for the camera, viewers of Living the Dream with Somizi are loving the fact that they can "tag along" as the couple plans their wedding. Their "perfect, perfect wedding" moment left tweeps howling.

In addition to all that sauce, Somizi keeps moving the entertainment bar higher and higher, and this week even saw tweeps reminiscing about the good ol' days of Anne de Villiers, of Generations fame, who was played by Camilla Waldman.

Here are some of the memes.