IN MEMES | Somizi's life makes tweeps want their own 'SomG'
Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show has been leaving viewers feeling like they could all do with a friend, a bae or just a body who at least cooks, spoils or entertains like the Metro FM personality. And this week was no different.
Somgaga's show gives fans an all-access pass into the busy life of the choreographer. In this season particularly, fans have got to see more of Somzi and Mohale Motaung's relationship. Tweeps are loving the "more mature" Mohale, who seems to have outgrown his "shy" nature, after complaints in the previous season.
It may have something to do with his own pursuit of an acting career, but whatever the reason, fans love it. Even more than Mohale's sudden love for the camera, viewers of Living the Dream with Somizi are loving the fact that they can "tag along" as the couple plans their wedding. Their "perfect, perfect wedding" moment left tweeps howling.
In addition to all that sauce, Somizi keeps moving the entertainment bar higher and higher, and this week even saw tweeps reminiscing about the good ol' days of Anne de Villiers, of Generations fame, who was played by Camilla Waldman.
Here are some of the memes.
I need Somizi in my life,I love his personality #livingthedreamwithsomizi#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/hj0kw8s9RB— 👑Afrokazi🌸 (@RealVeroch) July 25, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi 😂😂😂 Somizi mara 😂😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rddjdNz45A— angel.face🎈👑 (@MotshwanediLebo) July 25, 2019
@somizi @mohale_motaung "And this will be our perfect, perfect wedding!" 💀😂 #LTDWSomizi #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/Q10uXkBLiM— Queer Coconut 🇧🇼👑🌈🥥 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) July 25, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi— Authy e grand (@MoholoMS) July 25, 2019
Somgaga giving ama 2k free lecture on Home Brewed Beer "Umqombhothi" pic.twitter.com/pbOvydY9bb
What Somizi said about gay men is exactly what Zodwa Wabantu was trying to say on #ZodwaUncensored. Loud and clear. We all heard him, right? #livingthedreamwithsomizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/DInHUipwRJ— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) July 25, 2019
We will stay away from negative doctors,,, I stan #Livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/Sd9na9P4l2— Shirley Joseph (@LungileMahlangu) July 25, 2019
Anne de Villiers☺️ yeses I loved to hate lomama🙈 #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/u1rEPJBAfD— Kwethemba Madida❤️ (@MADK_IAM) July 25, 2019
#livingthedreamwithsomizi "yes, this will be our perfect perfect wedding" pic.twitter.com/TIAF57ohxb— Ketso™💦 (@Koketso_Dumpie) July 25, 2019
What I like about Somizi and Mohale is that they don't force themselves to be loved and appreciated by "straight" people. They are just likable. #LTDWSomizi #livingthedreamwithsomizi pic.twitter.com/G6scAT54G9— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) July 25, 2019