IN MEMES | Uyajola's Nomasomi is holding on to her man, even if it's by force
Uyajola remains undefeated, with Sunday night's episode of the hit reality show bringing flames.
Fans were nearly in ICU when Nomasomi asked Jub Jub to help her confront her man, who she accused of cheating on her.
She claimed that malume has been dodging her calls and was up to all kinds of shenanigans.
When she confronted him, he said he was done with the relationship and wanted a transfer.
But ma wasn't having any of it.
She said malume didn't want her now but will want her later. She also wasn't going to drop her investment and was chilling until she got her man.
Last part...I guess it's by fire, by force #Uyajola99 #uyajola 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qg00QFHUyL— 00:00 (@nhlanhla_y) July 28, 2019
When malume tried to take his side and bounce, ma followed them and said she isn't leaving without her man.
"He won't go...he is not going anywhere. I don't want to leave. I can't leave without my man," Ma shouted as the argument got heated and hands started flying.
Poor Jub Jub was also defeated, taking a break from all the fighting for a minute to take a breath away from the cameras.
Fans watched the drama unfold and flooded social media with memes and messages about Ma's decision to vat and sit.
They hailed her the president of the Women's Conference and said she was leading women to put their men in their place.
Take ur Corruption home wena Sisi 🤣🤣 #uyajola pic.twitter.com/PLFoQ2cNUU— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) July 28, 2019
#Uyajola 9/9 I really like how Jub Jub is running the show, the lady said ndifun ndoda yam n Jub Jub went to fetch him. pic.twitter.com/vzRc0utxBU— MagazaN'wanaVaida (@NwanaVaida) July 28, 2019
But how do u fall in love with someone called Corrupt? Ai ngeke #uyajola pic.twitter.com/EmpJwCKS46— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) July 28, 2019
This is what a woman does for a man, Corrupt has been caught and being taken home... She's not leaving her man behind kaloku uya'mthanda 😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Uyajola— Mogake Nchabeleng (@mogake_lwandle) July 28, 2019
If you want your partner back SMS "NOMASOMI" to 9999. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/0Qg5zLQwhv— Yamms_SA (@Yamm_SA) July 28, 2019
#uyajola I don't mean to laugh but those eyebrows kumnakazi then camera guy keeps zooming inn pic.twitter.com/q8FzasKhTo— MRS_H. I. M.🌈 (@Zikhona_ismynam) July 28, 2019
After watching uyajola last night I have come to a conclusion that the country needs to shut down for atleast a week, there is a lot of restoration that needs to be done. We ought to do better, we surely can be better! 😞 #uyajola— Pearl Mashoene (@pearlym) July 29, 2019
#Uyajola99 Nomasomi has already started her women's conference. pic.twitter.com/8M89HOHWmW— V (@SosiVL) July 28, 2019
We are led✊🏽✊🏽Nomasomi representing #Uyajola99 https://t.co/I7aFAfqvYr— Gcobisa Maqanda (@GcobisaMaq) July 28, 2019