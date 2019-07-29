IN MEMES | Uyajola's Nomasomi is holding on to her man, even if it's by force

Uyajola remains undefeated, with Sunday night's episode of the hit reality show bringing flames.

Fans were nearly in ICU when Nomasomi asked Jub Jub to help her confront her man, who she accused of cheating on her.

She claimed that malume has been dodging her calls and was up to all kinds of shenanigans.

When she confronted him, he said he was done with the relationship and wanted a transfer.

But ma wasn't having any of it.

She said malume didn't want her now but will want her later. She also wasn't going to drop her investment and was chilling until she got her man.