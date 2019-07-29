IN MEMES | Uyajola's Nomasomi is holding on to her man, even if it's by force

TshisaLIVE

Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uyajola'.
Uyajola remains undefeated, with Sunday night's episode of the hit reality show bringing flames. 

Fans were nearly in ICU when Nomasomi asked Jub Jub to help her confront her man, who she accused of cheating on her.

She claimed that malume has been dodging her calls and was up to all kinds of shenanigans.

When she confronted him, he said he was done with the relationship and wanted a transfer.

But ma wasn't having any of it.

She said malume didn't want her now but will want her later. She also wasn't going to drop her investment and was chilling until she got her man.

When malume tried to take his side and bounce, ma followed them and said she isn't leaving without her man.

"He won't go...he is not going anywhere. I don't want to leave. I can't leave without my man," Ma shouted as the argument got heated and hands started flying.

Poor Jub Jub was also defeated, taking a break from all the fighting for a minute to take a breath away from the cameras.

Fans watched the drama unfold and flooded social media with memes and messages about Ma's decision to vat and sit.

They hailed her the president of the Women's Conference and said she was leading women to put their men in their place.

