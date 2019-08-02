Gagasi FM not impressed with SABC after Sphe and Naves resignation

Gagasi FM is furious with the SABC for "poaching" the Kings of the Weekend, Sphectacula and Naves..

The KZN-based radio station confirmed that it had received the duo's resignations.

Sphe and Naves are set to host Metro FM's drive-time slot from Monday next week.

The two, who will co-host The Kings Drive between 3pm and 6pm weekdays, joined Gagasi FM in 2017 on three-year contracts that was supposed to end in May 2020.

Gagasi FM expressed annoyance with the SABC for allegedly again snatching its prime-time talent.

"Gagasi FM has noted that this is the second occasion in less than 6 months that an SABC Station has targeted Gagasi FM’s primetime talent in the middle of their contracts and in a hastily manner."

This follows the exit of former breakfast host Mzokhona “Mzokoloko” Gumede, who ditched the station for Ukhozi FM earlier this year.

"Gagasi FM has engaged with Sphectacula and Naves about the premature termination of their contracts, the contractual obligations thereof and their departure from the station.".

It is in the process of finalising its line-up following their sudden departure..