Inside rapper Flex Rabanyan & Helen Zille’s spicy Twitter exchange

Vuzu's The Hustle winner Flex Rabanyan found himself in the middle of a spicy Twitter exchange with former Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday over land, food and job security.

The debate started when a tweep weighed in on a tweet claiming that the land panel's proposals would see an erosion of the protections of property rights. The tweep said such claims were "Helen Zille thinking", which was challenged by Zille.

"Sweetness, please give us your opinion on how you build the food-productivity and job-creation capacity of the land currently in black ownership. Thank you," she wrote.

Flex was not going to miss a beat and joined the conversation, sarcastically suggesting that black people did not eat anything before colonialism because they did not know how to farm.

He ended his message by saying he was "worried about white people".