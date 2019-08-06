Inside rapper Flex Rabanyan & Helen Zille’s spicy Twitter exchange
Vuzu's The Hustle winner Flex Rabanyan found himself in the middle of a spicy Twitter exchange with former Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday over land, food and job security.
The debate started when a tweep weighed in on a tweet claiming that the land panel's proposals would see an erosion of the protections of property rights. The tweep said such claims were "Helen Zille thinking", which was challenged by Zille.
"Sweetness, please give us your opinion on how you build the food-productivity and job-creation capacity of the land currently in black ownership. Thank you," she wrote.
Flex was not going to miss a beat and joined the conversation, sarcastically suggesting that black people did not eat anything before colonialism because they did not know how to farm.
He ended his message by saying he was "worried about white people".
LOL!! Black people clearly didn’t EAT ANYTHING before colonialism because they couldn’t farm.— Bass Reeves (@FlexRabanyan) August 5, 2019
I DID say I’m worried about white people 😩 https://t.co/4EkRP2eTan
Zille responded by labelling Flex's statement as "stupid" and said the rapper was "clearly clueless".
"That is such a stupid statement. Think of population numbers, think of urbanisation and the need for viable farms to keep people in cities fed. You are clearly clueless. Have a nice day," she wrote.
Flex hit back and said he was trying to tell her that the system she was so proud of was destroying the earth and was unsustainable. He added that Zille's "whole vibe is based on ignoring the truth".
"Helenic I am trying to explain to you that this whole living system that you guys are proud of is destroying the earth & is very unsustainable. But I don’t need to explain this to you because your whole vibe is based on ignoring the truth. Bhabhayi Gogo don’t let me reason you," he wrote.
Helenic I am trying to explain to you that this whole living system that you guys are proud of is destroying the earth & is very unsustainable.— Bass Reeves (@FlexRabanyan) August 5, 2019
But I don’t need to explain this to you because your whole vibe is based on ignoring the truth. Bhabhayi Gogo don’t let me Reason you https://t.co/Ekt61PrJK6
The muso also responded to those who challenged his views.
What you don’t get is , I AM a full retard.— Bass Reeves (@FlexRabanyan) August 5, 2019
Now that you’re done with the insults, do you wanna speak about how you guys are so proud of your “farms” and yet millions live in hunger ? Coz you believe you have the right to control someone’s right to nutrition https://t.co/6kZkBTxZ1k
Y’all are heavy on Helens dick. But showing your true colors, I hope the smart blacks are using their brains 🧠 to see right through your agenda https://t.co/z7FujPaNtw— Bass Reeves (@FlexRabanyan) August 5, 2019
He later added that he enjoyed engaging with people on topics that challenged how he saw the world.
"I don’t only follow people with ideas that I agree with, I also want to see other ideas that will challenge my view on the world."