Shisa nyama, Facebook wars & 'unholy oil': Bishop Makamu reality show is too much!

A reality show based on the life of Rea Tsotella host Bishop Israel Makamu had social media deep in the feels on Tuesday.

The Endless Hope Bible Church clergyman is on some rock star vibes and it was on full display on the reality show.

The episode was packed with drama, starting with a Facebook war of words between the Bishop and another pastor.

Israel tried to set the record straight on his Facebook war with Bishop Vusi Dube after Vusi called him a disgrace on the social media platform. Israel hit back, calling Vusi “an idiot and a fool”.

The pastor also got tongues wagging on the show when he spoke about using oil instead of Jesus. Some fans thought he meant that his oil was used without needing Jesus and labelled it as "unholy".

But that was nothing compared to the grief Bishop got for calling a meeting of spiritual leaders at a shisa nyama to discuss problems in Christianity.

Soon the internet was filled with comments and memes about the show, with some claiming that it exposed how pastors had "made a business out of religion".