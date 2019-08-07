TshisaLIVE

Shisa nyama, Facebook wars & 'unholy oil': Bishop Makamu reality show is too much!

07 August 2019 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is one of the hosts of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is one of the hosts of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Moja Love via Twitter

A reality show based on the life of Rea Tsotella host Bishop Israel Makamu had social media deep in the feels on Tuesday.

The Endless Hope Bible Church clergyman is on some rock star vibes and it was on full display on the reality show.

The episode was packed with drama, starting with a Facebook war of words between the Bishop and another pastor.

Israel tried to set the record straight on his Facebook war with Bishop Vusi Dube after Vusi called him a disgrace on the social media platform. Israel hit back, calling Vusi “an idiot and a fool”.

The pastor also got tongues wagging on the show when he spoke about using oil instead of Jesus. Some fans thought he meant that his oil was used without needing Jesus and labelled it as "unholy".

But that was nothing compared to the grief Bishop got for calling a meeting of spiritual leaders at a shisa nyama to discuss problems in Christianity.

Soon the internet was filled with comments and memes about the show, with some claiming that it exposed how pastors had "made a business out of religion". 

IN MEMES | Tweeps applaud Bishop Makamu for how he dealt with 'scammer' bishop

It was Bishop Makamu vs Bishop Nhlapo and it was lit!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Rea Tsotella fans call for changes after Bishop Makamu struggles to help resolve dispute

They also wanted to cancel malume.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pastor not happy at Zodwa performing with gospel artists at Swazi festival

But Zodwa says he should stay out of it.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Zinhle dishes on taking AKA back after cheating scandal TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa spills the tea on her breakup: He didn't cheat & it's got nothing to do ... TshisaLIVE
  3. The internet is still trippin' on Diddy dating his son’s ex-girlfriend TshisaLIVE
  4. Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside rapper Flex Rabanyan & Helen Zille’s spicy Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X