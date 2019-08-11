Cassper Nyovest on toxic relationships: Don’t force yourself on people

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has reflected on the harsh lessons of growing up, claiming that one of the most important pearls of wisdom he acquired was not to force himself on people.

The star took to Twitter this week to share his thoughts on life and musings about getting older.

He said that he'd learnt to only mess with those who made time for him.

"Growing up comes with tough lessons. One of them is not to force yourself onto people. If they f*ck with you, they'll make an effort. If they don't, you'll know it."

He said that his life has "been mad smooth" since he learnt that valuable lesson and now he no longer chases relationships that aren't good for him.

"My life been mad smooth since I learnt that. I only have relationships that are mutually nourished. I don't chase."

The rapper recently told fans that he found strength in God and claimed he would have "perished" long ago without the anchor of his faith.