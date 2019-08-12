AKA shades top 50 hip-hop list and adds a bit of spice of his own
Fans and celebs are still tripping hard over that top 50 list of the best rappers in the world, and a local version has been just as controversial.
Ever since the OG list first surfaced online, claiming Joe Budden was the third-best rapper EVER, several others have popped up, making crazy claims.
The local list sparked controversy by including Zwai Bala.
My subjective SA Hip Hop top 50 based on skill, when I say ‘Skill’ it means a combo of ‘bars’ ‘delivery’ ‘song writing’ if you disagree, don’t criticize, just post yours, it really is that simple. pic.twitter.com/apKt2Qp6Kc— gucci (@gsuspect) August 7, 2019
The other surprise was the exclusion of rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest.
Cassper made his feelings on the matter known.
Damn. I aint make the list at all papi? I understand, im probably number 51. Shit.. lol.. https://t.co/C2ZdzDp7v7— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 8, 2019
While fans tore the list apart all weekend, AKA finally broke his silence on his exclusion.
In a tweet laced with sarcasm, AKA said the list was "disappointing" and made no sense.
"These lists are very disappointing ..... things just make no sense whatsoever. I mean, how the h*ll can you have a top 50 SA Hip Hop list without iFani?"
These lists are very disappointing ..... things just make no sense whatsoever. I mean, how the hell can you have a top 50 SA Hip Hop list without Ifani?— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 11, 2019
AKA and iFani have been beefing. Their feud reached a peak in 2015 when AKA shaded iFani's achievement of getting an album certified gold on the first day of release.
The super mega claimed sponsors had bought all the albums and suggested iFani was lying about his popularity.
It sparked a massive feud between the two that iFani later claimed had ruined his album plans.
The set-to was reignited last year when iFani, who was trying to make a comeback, weighed in on AKA's tweet about women abuse and mockingly suggested he should do more than just tweet to end it.