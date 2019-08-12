TshisaLIVE

AKA shades top 50 hip-hop list and adds a bit of spice of his own

12 August 2019 - 11:50 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA threw serious shade.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Fans and celebs are still tripping hard over that top 50 list of the best rappers in the world, and a local version has been just as controversial.

Ever since the OG list first surfaced online, claiming Joe Budden was the third-best rapper EVER, several others have popped up, making crazy claims.

The local list sparked controversy by including Zwai Bala.

The other surprise was the exclusion of rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper made his feelings on the matter known.

While fans tore the list apart all weekend, AKA finally broke his silence on his exclusion.

In a tweet laced with sarcasm, AKA said the list was "disappointing" and made no sense.

"These lists are very disappointing ..... things just make no sense whatsoever. I mean, how the h*ll can you have a top 50 SA Hip Hop list without iFani?"

AKA and iFani have been beefing. Their feud reached a peak in 2015 when AKA shaded iFani's achievement of getting an album certified gold on the first day of release.

The super mega claimed sponsors had bought all the albums and suggested iFani was lying about his popularity.

It sparked a massive feud between the two that iFani later claimed had ruined his album plans.

The set-to was reignited last year when iFani, who was trying to make a comeback, weighed in on AKA's tweet about women abuse and mockingly suggested he should do more than just tweet to end it.

