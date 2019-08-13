WATCH | Phindile Gwala-Ngandu talks love: He kissed me, I felt his body and my spirit rose

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu and her husband, Armando Ngandu, have spoken about their relationship, explaining that while they met in a parking lot, love blossomed.

In a video about love on YouTube channel Defining, the couple spoke about their time together. They have been married for seven months, but started dating three years ago.

Phindile says when they met, Armando hustled her number from a mutual friend. She said she thought nothing of it, but by the end of a date, she knew he was "the one".

"He came to pick me up and arrived with flowers and a bottle of wine. Things changed on that day. He kissed me. I felt his body, his cologne and my spirit rose."

Armando said he never knew Phindile was on TV, but fell for her the moment he met her.

"She is like that person that can bring me back on earth."

He said people shouldn't go into a relationship looking for happiness, but should be happy with themselves first.

Explaining how their relationship is different from her previous ones, Phindile said when she thinks of love, she thinks of her husband.

"He gave me a different feeling. He gave love a meaning."

The couple wrote each other love letters and then read them out to each other. Watch the full video here: