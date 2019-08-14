AKA throws shade at 'flexing' celebs, shares pic money can't buy
It's no secret that AKA isn't shy to speak his mind, even if his opinions may ruffle a few feathers.
In fact, AKA's TL is always filled with debate on various topics.
Tweeting while on a vacay in Mauritius, AKA said that 99% of celebrities weren't about inspiring fans but were about flexing on them.
99% of SA Celebrities are not about inspiring you ... they’re about flexing ON you.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 14, 2019
To back up his view, AKA shared a picture of him and Kairo in the pool.
"You can't buy this at the Gucci store," he captioned the snap.
You can’t buy this at the Gucci store. pic.twitter.com/9G70HhXq4v— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 14, 2019
This has since sparked a thread where male tweeps shared pictures of themselves with their children called "Mega Dads and their kids", attesting that such a love cannot be bought anywhere.
Here are some of the pictures tweeps shared on the Mega's TL:
This was limited edition at LV sandton city pic.twitter.com/mL6dAJ75mO— khani (@khani_hlahla) August 14, 2019
...no matter how hard you try. You just can’t 💖💛 pic.twitter.com/9eKybXKRNW— Mondly (@Mondly_Shezi) August 14, 2019
Start a thread of Dads and their kids Mega pic.twitter.com/frONpYnwjm— Duma Pule (@NoNonsensePule) August 14, 2019
AKA decided to take a few days off from the busy life of Mzansi, with his bae Zinhle and daughter Kairo, to Mauritius to refresh and rewind.
After a few months off social media to live a more "normal" life, fans seem to stan over the new AKA, who's more about family, music and enjoying the simpler things in life.