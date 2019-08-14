TshisaLIVE

AKA throws shade at 'flexing' celebs, shares pic money can't buy

14 August 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA believes that celebs flex on us more than they inspire us.
Image: Instagram/AKAworldwide

It's no secret that AKA isn't shy to speak his mind, even if his opinions may ruffle a few feathers.

In fact, AKA's TL is always filled with debate on various topics. 

Tweeting while on a vacay in Mauritius, AKA said that 99% of celebrities weren't about inspiring fans but were about flexing on them. 

To back up his view, AKA shared a picture of him and Kairo in the pool. 

"You can't buy this at the Gucci store," he captioned the snap. 

This has since sparked a thread where male tweeps shared pictures of themselves with their children called "Mega Dads and their kids", attesting that such a love cannot be bought anywhere.

Here are some of the pictures tweeps shared on the Mega's TL: 

AKA decided to take a few days off from the busy life of Mzansi, with his bae Zinhle and daughter Kairo, to Mauritius to refresh and rewind. 

After a few months off social media to live a more "normal" life, fans seem to stan over the new AKA, who's more about family, music and enjoying the simpler things in life.

View this post on Instagram

Tax Break⛱🌴🇲🇺

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

