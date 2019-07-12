Assault case against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo withdrawn

The pair was ordered by the court to attend mediation sessions with Families South African after Wodumo laid a charge of assault against Maphumulo.



He handed himself over to police in March for the alleged assault. This was after a live video was posted to Wodumo's Instagram account, in which a man could be seen slapping her.

Their matter would have been finalised on Tuesday, but the pair failed to appear in court and warrants for their arrest were issued. On Thursday, Maphumulo was found guilty of being in contempt of court and fined R2,000. Babes's reason for missing court was deemed valid.



It was unclear if the pair handed themselves over or whether they were arrested.