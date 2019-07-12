Assault case against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo withdrawn
The assault charge against Durban artist Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, laid by gqom queen Babes Wodumo, has been officially withdrawn.
The pair appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the state had chosen to withdraw the charges following successful mediation between the two.
“The mediation NGO told the state that both parties had successfully attended and completed all their required sessions,” said Kara
The pair was ordered by the court to attend mediation sessions with Families South African after Wodumo laid a charge of assault against Maphumulo.
He handed himself over to police in March for the alleged assault. This was after a live video was posted to Wodumo's Instagram account, in which a man could be seen slapping her.
Their matter would have been finalised on Tuesday, but the pair failed to appear in court and warrants for their arrest were issued. On Thursday, Maphumulo was found guilty of being in contempt of court and fined R2,000. Babes's reason for missing court was deemed valid.
It was unclear if the pair handed themselves over or whether they were arrested.