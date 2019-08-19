Prayers for David Tlale after the death of his mother

Celeb friends of fashion designer David Tlale turned to social media to offer their prayers following the death of his mother over the weekend.

Joyce Tlale died on Sunday, David confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

"It is with great sorrow that the House of David Tlale announces the passing away of our beautiful dear mother, Joyce Tlale. She departed yesterday Sunday 18 August 2019 at Vosloorus after a short illness.

"We remember Granny, as we affectionately called her, as a selfless, loving and supportive mother. May her soul rest in peace," David wrote alongside a picture of Joyce looking regal.