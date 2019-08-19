TshisaLIVE

Prayers for David Tlale after the death of his mother

19 August 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
David Tlale’s mother, Joyce, passed away after a short illness.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Mariska van den Brink

Celeb friends of fashion designer David Tlale turned to social media to offer their prayers following the death of his mother over the weekend.

Joyce Tlale died on Sunday, David confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

"It is with great sorrow that the House of David Tlale announces the passing away of our beautiful dear mother, Joyce Tlale. She departed yesterday Sunday 18 August 2019 at Vosloorus after a short illness.

"We remember Granny, as we affectionately called her, as a selfless, loving and supportive mother. May her soul rest in peace," David wrote alongside a picture of Joyce looking regal.

David often referred to his mother as his biggest muse and his biggest supporter.

Somizi was one of several celebs who offered his support to David after his loss.

"Strength and prayers for your family," The Idols SA star wrote.

Brenda Mtambo wrote: "My heart is so broken for you, David. May God be with you and whole family ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

"May God be with you during this trying time," said Uyanda Mbuli.

Pinky Girl also offered her condolences to the family.

"My deepest condolences to you and your family," she wrote.

David Tlale's Instagram comments.
Image: David Tlale's Instagram

TshisaLIVE
