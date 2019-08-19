WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song
You'd think Babes and Mampintsha would know a thing or two when it comes to music and other artists because, well, they are musicians.
But nah, that wasn't the case when the "Bonnie and Clyde" of Mzansi butchered one of Ed Sheeran’s songs.
In a video that went viral over the weekend, not only did the pair hit all the wrong notes of the popular song Perfect, they also mistook Sheeran for Stevie Wonder.
Watch the video below:
Mampintsha said that was Stevie Wonder? His first error, let’s deal with that and we will discuss the video on Monday. pic.twitter.com/uFJEaRFF9E— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) August 17, 2019
On Twitter the pair were roasted for their singing and their lack of knowledge about the lyrics.
Those who chimed in on the roast included EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who laughed about "Steve Wonder".
Some assumed the "Stevie Wonder" shout-out was a reference about Babes "because she’s blindly in love".
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
When you and your bae are uneducated and inlove :— someone’s daughter 🧜🏽♀️ (@_lulumthembu) August 16, 2019
pic.twitter.com/W21mDtXLcX
What if mampintsha was referring to Babes when he said “hoza Stevie Wonder” because clearly she’s blindly in love? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Xs0B0zrBt7— Cynical Optimist (Love me 3000) (@ShedzR) August 17, 2019
"Stevie Wonder" 😭😭😭— Neoentle' Dylan (@ND_Moche) August 17, 2019
"iSile Lengoma" 😭😭🤣🤣🤣
He Probably Thinks Ed Sheeran Is Singing About Steamy Sex, But Hey Its Mampintsha I'm Not Surprised https://t.co/PXFFnBciX0
What in the Itumeleng Khune is going on there by Mampintsha https://t.co/3OB8IRE8iM— Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) August 17, 2019
No guyzini maan.. As much as mampintsha brutalized the lyrics... he didn't confuse Stevie wonder for Ed Sheeran.... He was saying they must move their heads side to side while looking up, the way Stevie does when he sings.... If u watch the video kahle😂🤣.. U will c it strue— ®Melanin-Enriched® (@Thy_Queendom) August 17, 2019
Mampintsha needs to make us understand how Stevie Wonder was "...Dancing in the dark" when he's always in the dark pic.twitter.com/SJsnhptiNM— Que🌈 (@Fortune_Que) August 17, 2019