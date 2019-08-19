WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song

You'd think Babes and Mampintsha would know a thing or two when it comes to music and other artists because, well, they are musicians.

But nah, that wasn't the case when the "Bonnie and Clyde" of Mzansi butchered one of Ed Sheeran’s songs.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, not only did the pair hit all the wrong notes of the popular song Perfect, they also mistook Sheeran for Stevie Wonder.

Watch the video below: