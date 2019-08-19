TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song

19 August 2019 - 11:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
In the viral video, not only did the pair butcher Ed Sheeran's hit song Perfect, they also mistook him for Stevie Wonder.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

You'd think Babes and Mampintsha would know a thing or two when it comes to music and other artists because, well, they are musicians.

But nah, that wasn't the case when the "Bonnie and Clyde" of Mzansi butchered one of Ed Sheeran’s songs.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, not only did the pair hit all the wrong notes of the popular song Perfect,  they also mistook Sheeran for Stevie Wonder.

Watch the video below:

On Twitter the pair were roasted for their singing and their lack of knowledge about the lyrics.

Those who chimed in on the roast included EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who laughed about "Steve Wonder".

Some assumed the "Stevie Wonder" shout-out was a reference about Babes "because she’s blindly in love".

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

TshisaLIVE
