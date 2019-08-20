TshisaLIVE

'Nothing was better than us'- Kayise Ngqula remembers her late husband

20 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
TV presenter Kayise Ngqula is still recovering after a car accident in June.
Two months after losing her husband in a horror car crash, former Our Perfect Wedding host Kayise Ngqula took to social media this week to pay tribute to her late husband Farai Sibanda.

While still recovering from injuries sustained in the crash, Kayise shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of the couple tying the knot at their traditional wedding, surrounded by family and friends.

In the post, she poured her heart out to her husband and promised to preserve their love.

"Nothing was better than us. Nothing could ever be better than us. Ours together still is the greatest success story of my entire existence. I’ll protect it always. Forever and a day, Happy Anniversary my love!" she wrote.

Kayise was hospitalised after a horrific car accident while travelling with her husband in Sandton in June.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Kayisa shared a video of herself in a hospital robe and taking her first steps since the accident.

"Today marks exactly two months since I was severely injured in a car accident, leaving me wheelchair-bound because of multiple fractures inside my body," she wrote about her milestone recovery, adding that the video was her way of getting back on her feet.

"Accompanied by my physiotherapist a few weeks ago ... Today I made the first attempt to walk on my own with no moon boot or crutches and out of the hospital."

Kayise said she "couldn't begin to explain" her "miraculous healing".

"I fight for so much on a daily, but this here is heaven's answer to a long and painful battle. I had to share for nothing but God’s glory."

Today marks exactly 2 months since I was severely injured in a car accident leaving me wheelchair bound because of multiple fractures on my body. This here is my fight to get back on my feet accompanied by my physiotherapist a few weeks ago... today I made the first attempt to walk on my own with no moon boot or crutches and out of hospital 🙏🏾❤️ —————————— I cannot begin to explain the kind of miraculous healing I have experienced. I fight for so much on a daily but this here is heavens answer to a long and painful battle. I had to share for nothing but God’s glory 💫 —————————— P.S my physio seems to think having a password on your cellphone is not right 😃... imagine the conversation that was had before this...

