LOL! Cassper says this viral prankster looks like his mini-me. What do you think?
24 August 2019 - 10:00
Cassper Nyovest had the internet in stitches this week when he commented on a viral prank video by claiming the prankster looked like him.
The video, posted by Hold My Beer's Twitter account, shows a man shooting a beer into his friend's crotch.
While some found the prank hilarious, others were just tickled at the man's resemblance to Cassper.
It wasn't lost on Mufasa who responded to the video by asking: "LMAO. Why does this n*gga look like me?"
Lmao... why this nigga look like me ? https://t.co/xNOYXmIPid— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 19, 2019
Even Bonang found it funny, liking Cassper's post.
Others kept the joke going with hilarious memes and messages in the comments section.
Shortpan u mean say @PrinceKaybee_SA was ryt pic.twitter.com/omoxvCUD8C— Mlandeli Wabantu (@MlandeliW) August 19, 2019