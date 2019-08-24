TshisaLIVE

LOL! Cassper says this viral prankster looks like his mini-me. What do you think?

24 August 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest joked about a video prankster looking like his mini-me.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest had the internet in stitches this week when he commented on a viral prank video by claiming the prankster looked like him.

The video, posted by Hold My Beer's Twitter account, shows a man shooting a beer into his friend's crotch.

While some found the prank hilarious, others were just tickled at the man's resemblance to Cassper.

It wasn't lost on Mufasa who responded to the video by asking: "LMAO. Why does this n*gga look like me?"

Even Bonang found it funny, liking Cassper's post.

Others kept the joke going with hilarious memes and messages in the comments section.

