Lasizwe inspired by VMA performance: I'm always in a constant battle to be heard

He said he loved the way Lizzo embraced her big body and was not shy to flaunt it.

“I loved how she was saying, 'Why do we have to fight to be loved?' That was one of the things I related to the most, because I fight on a constant basis to be heard.”

Lasizwe shared that people didn't believe that he deserved to have a reality show or be where he is today.

He told TshisaLIVE that he went through a wave of emotions while he was on the red carpet and the trip was like a dream come true.

“As I was boarding the plane, I was excited and nervous at the same time. I couldn't believe I was going to a different country where dreams come true.”

He said the night was spectacular, especially when Cardi B walked the red carpet.

“At first I heard that Cardi B wasn't going to be on the red carpet and I was disappointed that I wasn't going to be able to see her. But when she appeared my heart sank. I saw her, I saw the realness and I was like, OK, this is what I need to channel. I need to be unapologetic about being myself.”

He said the award ceremony's atmosphere was beautiful and the production top class.

“Americans really know how to produce a good show.”

While his reality show, @Lasizwe: Fake It till You Make It, is still airing on our screens, he revealed that his production team accompanied him to America to shoot beautiful scenes in New York.