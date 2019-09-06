WATCH | Emotional Steffi shooketh by HECTIC Survivor SA blindside: I wanted to inspire women

In what was one of the biggest blindsides of this season's competition, Steffi was voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets on Thursday night.

She became the last outcast to be booted off ahead of next week's finale and the latest member of the jury that will decide this season's winner.

Steffi had hatched a plan for an all-female top three and tried to rope in Nicole and Laetitia in a last-ditch effort to take Rob and Durao out in an epic blindside.

But then Rob won the immunity challenge and it all backfired spectacularly when Nicole backtracked on the plan.

At Tribal Council Nicole gave her Immunity Idol to Durao, while Rob played his for Nicole and Laetitia played her's to protect herself.

Steffi, like many of us at home, couldn't believe her eyes and it showed on her face.