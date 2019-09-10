Lady Zamar: If your partner tells you to keep your relationship private, run

Lady Zamar has BEEN dropping those Dr Phil pearls of wisdom and was in preach mode this week when she slid onto the TLs to warn about "private" relationships.

It has been a turbulent two weeks in SA with several reports of femicide making headlines and Lady Zamar took to social media on Monday to weigh in on signs of destructive relationships.

Just days after telling her followers that she would rather be single than in a relationship with a man who is cheating, the star took to Twitter to claim that if a man tells you to keep your relationship is secret and private, her advice is to run.