IN MEMES | Fans think everyone on last night's episode of 'Please Step In' needs counselling

Patience is gatvol of her family always fighting and asked Sis Angie and the Please Step In team to help her put away all the bad spirits in her home.

Patience said her family has been going through the most lately and everyone in the home is blaming each other. Instead of communicating, they are shouting and “threatening” each other and it needs to stop.

“We don't get along as a family. If someone is wrong, we don't guide them and correct them with love, instead we disrespect him or her. That in turn makes the person angry and so we end up fighting,” Patience explained.

Sis Angie sat the whole family down and said it was clear that there was anger and hurt but it was at different levels and needed to stop.

She told the family to be more caring and considerate of each other. She also offered them counselling, so they could try to resolve all their pent-up issues.