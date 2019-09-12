TshisaLIVE

AKA slams 'woke' celeb xenophobia outrage: You were duped

12 September 2019 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has called for peace.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper AKA has challenged claims that mostly foreigners were killed in the xenophobic violence that erupted in SA in the past two weeks and asked if local celebs who were "duped" into believing the claims would mourn their countrymen.

The rapper, who was caught up in a heated Twitter exchange with Nigerian artists last week, at the height of the attacks, took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his opinion on stats that claimed only two foreigners had died in the violence.

According to News24, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gave these statistics in a briefing to the media on behalf of justice and security cluster ministers in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday that only 12 people had died in the violence . However, he said that this number could change once investigations into their deaths were concluded.

AKA said according to the report the overwhelming majority of people killed were South Africans, and said that we had been "duped" into turning on each other.

He then rounded on local celebs, saying: "Even South African celebrities were duped into thinking we were mass murdering foreigners. I wonder if they will now turn around and send condolences for their own dead countrymen and women," he wrote.

AKA received death threats and warnings not to visit Nigeria after his comments on the country went viral last week. He later claimed they were "taken out of context" and his words misrepresented.

AKA on Nigeria tweets: 'I have f**k all to apologise for, but I regret how everyone got involved'

AKA had Twitter shaking.
1 week ago

He refused to apologise for his comments, but this week called for peace and unity. He added that it was time to leave the matter in the past.

But not before he sent one last warm klap, claiming that South Africans "have a disgusting problem with our own self confidence and with violence."

