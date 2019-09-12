AKA slams 'woke' celeb xenophobia outrage: You were duped

Rapper AKA has challenged claims that mostly foreigners were killed in the xenophobic violence that erupted in SA in the past two weeks and asked if local celebs who were "duped" into believing the claims would mourn their countrymen.

The rapper, who was caught up in a heated Twitter exchange with Nigerian artists last week, at the height of the attacks, took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his opinion on stats that claimed only two foreigners had died in the violence.

According to News24, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gave these statistics in a briefing to the media on behalf of justice and security cluster ministers in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday that only 12 people had died in the violence . However, he said that this number could change once investigations into their deaths were concluded.

AKA said according to the report the overwhelming majority of people killed were South Africans, and said that we had been "duped" into turning on each other.