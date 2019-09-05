AKA on Nigeria tweets: 'I have f**k all to apologise for, but I regret how everyone got involved'
Even though his comments on Nigeria caused the internet to shake, sparked threats from other artists and their fans, and spawned the trending hashtag #HandsOffAKA, AKA says he has nothing to apologise for.
It all started when AKA weighed in on the recent violent looting of stores belonging to foreign nationals in Johannesburg and expressed his fears of raising his four-year-old daughter, Kairo, in such an environment.
Soon old soccer-related tweets about how he hated losing to Nigeria resurfaced and he was accused of being xenophobic. As AKA responded to the criticism, several Nigerian artists slammed him, with Davido calling him "disappointing".
In a statement from his management on Wednesday, AKA claimed he had been "taken out of context" and his words had been misrepresented.
“I am unsure how innocent tweets over football have been taken so greatly out of context. I am saddened by the notion that I, Kiernan Jarred Forbes, dislike or hate Nigeria/Nigerians - I do not. These words never came from me. I am disheartened that anyone would believe I have negative feelings towards Nigeria and her citizens, as nothing could be further from the truth. At no point do I say anything negative about Nigeria," he said in the statement.
The rapper said his comments were "just banter" and said he was engaging with those who had criticised him, including former bestie Burna Boy to resolve any issues.
Taking to social media, the Baddest star added that he had nothing to apologise for, but regretted how the situation had gotten out of hand.
I think the most important lesson we should all learn is that In times like this, we artists, and public figures and whatever need to be careful about what we say. Our people, our fans etc are all watching and listening.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019
With that said, I have fuck all to apologize for. What I do regret, is that all sorts of people got involved and we ended up focusing on stupid celebrities instead of the real issues.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019
I hope we can heal and solve these problems and stop being so divided about everything. One Love. ❤️🤘🏽— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019
Oh and thanks to everyone who has my back and stands up for me and stuff, my peers, fans, regular people 🇿🇦❤️❤️ ... 🤙🏽 ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019
Perhaps we can take all this energy and anger and also get as whipped up into a frenzy about the killing and raping of our sisters here in South Ahh. 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019
Fans and friends of the rapper, including DJ Fresh defended the star as the hashtag #HandsOffAKA trended on Twitter.
... @burnaboy With respek brother. Granted, @akaWorldwide tends to sometimes tweet/shoot from the hip. I can tell you right now though, that he harbours no hatred towards Nigerians or any other “grouping” for that matter.— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 4, 2019
I implore both of ya’ll to redirect your anger and anergies towards mobilizing your army of followers in the direction of dialogue and solutions seeking.— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 4, 2019
Yes, I may be pushing my luck right now, but even some sort of collaboration would go miles in bridging this ever growing chasm.— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 4, 2019
Ya’ll are giants. Icons. Leaders. PLEASE LEAD!! #OneAfricaIsPossible #SayNoXenophobia #SayNoToXenophobiaAttacks
Over some soccer tweets? I hate losing to Nigeria, they always beat us. Am I xeno? 😨.— #uTatakho (@ItsYangaChief) September 4, 2019
Tsek! @akaworldwide said nothing wrong. It was a soccer tweet. How the hell do you catch feelings over a soccer tweet. People say nonsense over sports all the time #HandsOffAKA pic.twitter.com/ciizgPnmbZ— Miss Kay (@Khauhelo_R) September 5, 2019
I implore both of ya’ll to redirect your anger and anergies towards mobilizing your army of followers in the direction of dialogue and solutions seeking.— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) September 4, 2019
I hope we can heal and solve these problems and stop being so divided about everything. One Love. ❤️🤘🏽— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019