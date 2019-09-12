Mothusi Magano joins Skeem Saam and we got the tea!

Actor Mothusi Magano is ready to wow audiences when he makes his debut on popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam this week as the confident Tumishang.

Mothusi, who has starred in several high-profile shows like The Lab, Emoyeni and Intersexions, will play the role of a man who drops out of school, only to return years later to study law and have to navigate life as a 30-something trying to get his degree.

“He was a student at varsity but got caught up in the student life of partying and didn't do well in his first year. His father refused to keep paying so he dropped out and ends up finding his passion in gardening. After starting a modest gardening business, he decides to go back to school to study law and meets Pretty (Lerato Marabe) at university,” Mothusi told TshisaLIVE this week.

He ends up moving on to the property at Pretty's home.

Mothusi said the role resonated with him and taught the value of second chances in life.

“You have to take responsibility for your actions, but if you are determined you can fulfil your dream.”

Mothusi says he is an introvert off-screen but that he was able to tap into another side of himself when playing Tumishang.

“I am a bit of an introvert, I am not the most social person, but Tumishang is not like that at all. He is outgoing. It was great for me because it allowed me to get things out of my system.”