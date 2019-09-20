Music rings out as Ndlovu Youth Choir receives joyous welcome home

The South African flag flew high and the crowd was euphoric as the Ndlovu Youth Choir arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The members of the crew who remained at home while the others represented them on the world's biggest talent stage, America’s Got Talent, arrived clad in their famous colourful outfits and sang for the crowd that grew by the minute. Passersby joined them in anticipation.

The choir was returning from their six-week trip to Atlanta, USA.

Songs like “shosholoza” were sung with pride by the group of supporters, who came to the airport two hours early to welcome the crew.