Somizi starts countdown to wedding this Saturday & fans are super excited!
The nuptials of the year are just days away Somizi Mhlongo and his partner Mohale Motaung have officially begun counting down.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Somizi shared a video which shows the exact time their traditional wedding is set for.
He also shared that even though it was exciting and nerve wracking at the same time, they had an amazing team to bring their vision to life.
“The excitement. The anxiety. The goop goop goop. But we have an amazing team in making sure that all goes smooth and well. Lead by the best communications and consulting company Liquid Image Consulting which is headed by my dear friend Zandisile Nhlapo and Ntando Zikalal. Security and protocol department lead by my best friend Leeroy, we are in good hands.”
On Saturday night, Mohale also shared a “step video” on Instagram of how they were practising for the glamorous occasion. The event is reportedly set to take place at Mohale's parents' home.
City Press reported last week that this will be the first of two ceremonies that the couple would have. The white wedding is set for January.
And, what's a wedding of the year without bomb entertainment? Well, SomG recently name-dropped Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Bo, Lerato Kganyago, Naked DJ and Prince Kaybee as being among the line-up that will keep people jammin' to the beat.
Here's what tweeps are saying:
Somizi and Mohale's wedding is going to be extra Leyvels "There's no money issues" #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/E9FTLXGeaG— Vuyiswa Mzinyathi 🇿🇦 (@vuyiswa612) September 19, 2019
I might pretend it all OKAY but deep down i wanna be a guest at @somizi and @mohale_motaung 's wedding 😭God... i love them💕💕😍😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8KImy3Qrx— Siphelele (@Sphe_Zanda) September 21, 2019
Awww I'm so excited for Somizi and Mohale's wedding😭😭❤— SAn Women Are in Hell (@Precious_Osego) September 22, 2019
@Somizi and @mohale_motaung we are ready for the wedding special. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/S937fzZzEw— Zama (@AfricanQueen124) September 22, 2019
@somizi and Mohale better give us a wedding this year. The excitement is eating me up inside so much I cant 😩😩😩. #LTDWSomizi— Annie are you ok?? (@SiphiMsani) September 19, 2019
#LTDWSomizi where is this place Mohale and Somizi are going to have their wedding? I want have my wedding there too....👌👌💓— Citizen Tebogo Komane (@bophelo12345) September 19, 2019
This venue is utmost 👍👌👏🙌 goals 👌👌🔥😍 beautiful inside and outside Wow can't wait for @somizi and @mohale_motaung wedding #livingthedreamwithsomizi— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 19, 2019