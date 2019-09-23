Somizi starts countdown to wedding this Saturday & fans are super excited!

The nuptials of the year are just days away Somizi Mhlongo and his partner Mohale Motaung have officially begun counting down.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Somizi shared a video which shows the exact time their traditional wedding is set for.

He also shared that even though it was exciting and nerve wracking at the same time, they had an amazing team to bring their vision to life.

“The excitement. The anxiety. The goop goop goop. But we have an amazing team in making sure that all goes smooth and well. Lead by the best communications and consulting company Liquid Image Consulting which is headed by my dear friend Zandisile Nhlapo and Ntando Zikalal. Security and protocol department lead by my best friend Leeroy, we are in good hands.”

On Saturday night, Mohale also shared a “step video” on Instagram of how they were practising for the glamorous occasion. The event is reportedly set to take place at Mohale's parents' home.

City Press reported last week that this will be the first of two ceremonies that the couple would have. The white wedding is set for January.

And, what's a wedding of the year without bomb entertainment? Well, SomG recently name-dropped Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Bo, Lerato Kganyago, Naked DJ and Prince Kaybee as being among the line-up that will keep people jammin' to the beat.