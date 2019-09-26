Anele's 'unstoppable mission' for decent toilets in schools

“I don't think I will ever stop. It's not like it's a campaign where I will raise R1,1m and stop. We planned to build a proper structure in every school because we don't want to cut any corners. We wanted a structure that will last forever,” said Anele.

She explained that she embarked on her mission of building safer toilets when she realised how many people grew up without proper sanitation.

“I was in varsity in 2003 and my roommate was only 19 when she first saw a flushing toilet. I also know this all too well, because back home in the Eastern Cape I grew up using these long-drop toilets,” she said.

Anele also made an appearance on Newzroom Afrika's Breaking Dawn breakfast show on Tuesday morning to promote her campaign, where she was interviewed by her long-time friend Sizwe Dhlomo.

“Just because we grew up using these long-drop toilets and turned out fine doesn’t mean they’re alright. The long-drop is scary and children don't need to go through that any more,” she said.

Anele took to social media a few months ago already to show her progress so far.