Sizwe Dhlomo shades musos who love fans only when they drop music
Sizwe Dhlomo has called out musos who are on their best behaviour when they are about to drop, telling his followers not to fall for the trap.
Siz has been watching moves like a ninja from the shadows and was touched enough this week to take to Twitter to drop a bar of truth.
He said that musos are often super polite and engaging with their fans when they are about to drop an album and need their support.
Ninjas are so polite when it’s time to drop an album. Lol!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 25, 2019
His comments sparked a massive debate over who he was trying to sub, while others brought their own examples of "just before I drop" behaviour.
One fan pointed out that musos only really pay attention to their fans when they need them, getting the thumbs up from Siz.
Siz said the best move was to value those who were always there for you, even when they are not ready to drop and collect your coins.
Straight up. That’s why you should value dudes who interact with y’all throughout, not just when they need your coins. https://t.co/o1L8Digv3M— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 25, 2019
Mess with a real G! A ninja who’s an asshole all year. Lol! https://t.co/GM1Ap0O1Mt— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 25, 2019
Oh, and for the record, Siz ain't about to name names.
Trust me, I don’t have to sub anybody. https://t.co/naaukMKLYy— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 25, 2019