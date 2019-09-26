TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo shades musos who love fans only when they drop music

26 September 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sizwe Dhlomo was dropping bars of truth.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Sizwe Dhlomo has called out musos who are on their best behaviour when they are about to drop, telling his followers not to fall for the trap.

Siz has been watching moves like a ninja from the shadows and was touched enough this week to take to Twitter to drop a bar of truth.

He said that musos are often super polite and engaging with their fans when they are about to drop an album and need their support.

His comments sparked a massive debate over who he was trying to sub, while others brought their own examples of "just before I drop" behaviour.

One fan pointed out that musos only really pay attention to their fans when they need them,  getting the thumbs up from Siz.

Siz said the best move was to value those who were always there for you, even when they are not ready to drop and collect your coins.

Oh, and for the record, Siz ain't about to name names.

