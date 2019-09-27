DJ Tira’s wife Gugu Khati shares what influencers go through to slay the gram

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khati is ALL about empowering young women and advises them not to get caught up in the influencer lifestyle if they don't have the budget for it.

Gugu, who recently hosted an entrepreneurship class for young women, has warned young girls not to get caught up in the influencer lifestyle but to work hard for what they want.

“Work hard, be patient, don’t sell yourself short just to be popular. In time if you really like these things you will afford them, trust me. Don't rush.”

Gugu shared a video clip on Instagram of a woman called Bella who was all about popularity and only concerned about slaying the gram, with Louis Vuitton bags and shoes, and creating a facade about where she got her money.

The video also shows a friend of Bella, the slay queen, telling her boyfriend that Bella's boyfriend bought her a Louis Vuitton handbag and wished she also had one.

The friend and her boyfriend then decide to go to the mall, only to find out that Bella is shopping at the same mall as them after they recognise the background of the Rolls-Royce picture she shared on Instagram prior to going to the mall.

While on their mission to find Bella at the mall, the friend and her boyfriend then stumble upon Bella in the parking lot with her blesser arguing with her.

The blesser was upset because Bella didn't want to commit to her end of the deal after he bought her the lifestyle she was so proud to parade on Instagram.

While she wasn't aware that her friend and her boyfriend were witnessing the whole scene, Bella was left with no choice but to go home with her blesser and stick to her end of the “deal”.

The moral of the story in the video that Gugu shared with her young female followers was that they shouldn't always believe everything they see on social media and that people are never what they “post to be”. Patience is key.