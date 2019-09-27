Ndlovu Youth Choir on Simon Cowell signing: 'We'll be working on exciting projects'

While the Ndlovu Youth Choir missed out on winning America's Got Talent, they captured the hearts of South Africans and the attention of music mogul Simon Cowell.

After a fantastic run on the reality competition, the choir, unfortunately lost to California's Kodi Lee who was crowned the season 14 winner last week.

During an interview with Joanne Joseph on Radio 702 on Thursday, the choir revealed that they have landed a deal with the America's Got Talent judge.

Choir conductor Ralf Schmitt said: "We are very excited that Simon Cowell and his company have exercised their option to sign the choir and together with Sony Music in SA are working on exciting projects."

Although details of the deal are unclear at the moment, it looks like the future is very bright for Ndlovu Youth Choir.