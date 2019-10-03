IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Nimza will be a side while he came into the relationship first

Yoh! Nimza was seeing flames on last night's episode of Skeem Saam and fans are now convinced that his relationship with Pretty is in ICU.

And it is all because of Kat.

You see Kat has the hots for Pretty but is worried about breaking the friend code.

He got some advice and in the end decided to take Pretty on a date to see if there were any sparks.

Meanwhile, Pretty was doing her own digging, interrogating her bae Nimza and asking him about life goals and ambitions.

Dude really put his foot in it when he told Pretty that once they are married he won't touch a pot or cook.

She shook her head and then hit him with, “I just want you to be passionate about something in life, Nimza”.

Kat cooked a nice dinner for Pretty and was doing the most to try to impress her.

Even the conversation was lit and you could see that Pretty was impressed. She even held his hand and told him it is okay for them to follow their hearts.

Kat was concerned about what it would mean for his friendship with Pretty's brother and also her relationship with Nimza.

She suggested that they take it slow and see where it takes them.

Fans of the show were shocked by everything that was happening on screen and flooded social media with memes about the love triangle.