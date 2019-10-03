IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Nimza will be a side while he came into the relationship first
Yoh! Nimza was seeing flames on last night's episode of Skeem Saam and fans are now convinced that his relationship with Pretty is in ICU.
And it is all because of Kat.
You see Kat has the hots for Pretty but is worried about breaking the friend code.
He got some advice and in the end decided to take Pretty on a date to see if there were any sparks.
Meanwhile, Pretty was doing her own digging, interrogating her bae Nimza and asking him about life goals and ambitions.
Dude really put his foot in it when he told Pretty that once they are married he won't touch a pot or cook.
She shook her head and then hit him with, “I just want you to be passionate about something in life, Nimza”.
Kat cooked a nice dinner for Pretty and was doing the most to try to impress her.
Even the conversation was lit and you could see that Pretty was impressed. She even held his hand and told him it is okay for them to follow their hearts.
Kat was concerned about what it would mean for his friendship with Pretty's brother and also her relationship with Nimza.
She suggested that they take it slow and see where it takes them.
Fans of the show were shocked by everything that was happening on screen and flooded social media with memes about the love triangle.
Nimza will become the side nigga while he came into the relationship first #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/CfEPSDoDQR— B A T T I S S E 🦇 (@Tbattisse) October 2, 2019
#SkeemSaam nimza as we speak pic.twitter.com/JaBTuSVxej— solomzi vayo (@SolomziVayo) October 2, 2019
#SkeemSaam— letlapa🇿🇦♈ (@Xoxalife) October 2, 2019
Nimza he play pool with his girl n Kat Cook's for her.. pic.twitter.com/JvOEAfmPOG
The pain Nimza will go through after discovering he is a side nigga #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nFbrl4qFaz— Sim Mabs (@SimthembileMab3) October 2, 2019
#SkeemSaam Nimza always take pretty to his uncle's tuckshop just https://t.co/WFODqbszs5 do you think she can settle for that while on the other hand kat busy treating her like a lady pic.twitter.com/vhdYGI0kSY— Me.i.know (@Miano_Makhomu) October 2, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Nathi 👑 (@Sino_Nathi) October 2, 2019
A rare picture of cat holding his tool😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pNT8AIJplY
I feel sorry for Nimza, Pretty says he doesn't have ambition and drive. Hebana, all of a sunday...#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LXOgWdgYul— Lucky Mahlangu (@KaMaridili) October 2, 2019
Guys stop being sexiest, bona nou Nimza lost his girl just because he didnt get the hint #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/F6BCLnEmKB— Sparkle 👑 (@hamese_rainie) October 2, 2019
This thing between pretty and Kat won't end well if it done work alot of damage would have happened #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ouLo1iSdvw— KHOTSO ASAPH (@koss01dj) October 2, 2019
Kat just broke a guy code, you don't do that to your brother.. or kanjani Gentz?— Kay Mojalefa (@The_Real_Kalush) October 2, 2019
#skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/UjcKbRL6Hx
#SkeemSaam Mantuli entering Koko's house to fetch Pretty tommorow. 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/GmbIANpYH5— L€t#@60🤗 (@LethaboLT1) October 2, 2019