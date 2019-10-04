TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne talks about her troubled childhood

04 October 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Gigi Lamayne talks about her troubled childhood on Behind The Story.
Gigi Lamayne talks about her troubled childhood on Behind The Story.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamayne

Rapper Gigi Lamayne tells all on BET's Behind The Story, and details her tough childhood living in a car with her mother and having an abusive father.

In an interview with host Pearl Thusi, the rapper spoke about the hardest years of her life as a child which resulted in having to support herself and her mother.

“When I was in high school, my mother was diagnosed with cancer and was in need of around-the-clock care. After my parents’ divorce, I was left to be the sole caretaker and often found myself having to attend school with no lunch or textbooks.”

Gigi detailed a time where she and her mother lived in their car for three months and would often use the toilets at a local petrol station for bathing.

The Fufa hitmaker also touched on her father’s abusive outbursts caused by heavy drinking.

“My father's outbursts sometimes caused us to fear for our lives when he threatened to shoot us with his gun. To this day, my relationship with my father remains strained.”

Gigi explained that although she didn't have a good relationship with her father, she has committed to sending money to him every month, despite his threats to expose stories from her childhood to the local media.

This is not the first time Gigi has opened up about issues in her life. She previously spoke out about suffering from depression, which led her to attempt to take her own life.

In November last year, she suffered a breakdown and tweeted her birth date and a death date, which read: “7 July 1994 — 3 November 2018".

After being hospitalised for depression, Gigi told TshisaLIVE, shortly after being discharged from hospital late last year, that her world had changed dramatically.

“I have made several adjustments to my lifestyle and circle of friends.”

Fans of Gigi praised her on social media for being so open about her childhood.

Gigi Lamayne: The worst verbal abuse I received on social media was from a woman

'People outchea preaching feminism but they don't love other women'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa tells Gigi Lamayne to 'walk away' from haters

'You know how to deal with those things, Gigi. Walk away. Don't deal with sh*t'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gigi Lamayne to represent Mzansi at prestigious international music conference

You go girl!! Gigi Lamayne is going to do if for Africa!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kim Jayde, Kay Sibiya & 98 other celebs to take the 'Polar Plunge' for charity

The annual event will take place at the end of August.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  3. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X