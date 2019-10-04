Gigi Lamayne talks about her troubled childhood

Rapper Gigi Lamayne tells all on BET's Behind The Story, and details her tough childhood living in a car with her mother and having an abusive father.

In an interview with host Pearl Thusi, the rapper spoke about the hardest years of her life as a child which resulted in having to support herself and her mother.

“When I was in high school, my mother was diagnosed with cancer and was in need of around-the-clock care. After my parents’ divorce, I was left to be the sole caretaker and often found myself having to attend school with no lunch or textbooks.”

Gigi detailed a time where she and her mother lived in their car for three months and would often use the toilets at a local petrol station for bathing.

The Fufa hitmaker also touched on her father’s abusive outbursts caused by heavy drinking.

“My father's outbursts sometimes caused us to fear for our lives when he threatened to shoot us with his gun. To this day, my relationship with my father remains strained.”

Gigi explained that although she didn't have a good relationship with her father, she has committed to sending money to him every month, despite his threats to expose stories from her childhood to the local media.

This is not the first time Gigi has opened up about issues in her life. She previously spoke out about suffering from depression, which led her to attempt to take her own life.

In November last year, she suffered a breakdown and tweeted her birth date and a death date, which read: “7 July 1994 — 3 November 2018".

After being hospitalised for depression, Gigi told TshisaLIVE, shortly after being discharged from hospital late last year, that her world had changed dramatically.

“I have made several adjustments to my lifestyle and circle of friends.”